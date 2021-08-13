30 Ethiopians detained in northwest Kenya

Kenyan police said Thursday they are holding 30 Ethiopians who were detained along a key highway in Trans Nzoia county, northwest of Kenya.

Trans-Nzoia West divisional police commander Patrick Lobolia said the illegal immigrants were arrested at the local trading center along Lodwar-Kitale highway as they were being ferried on a truck from Turkana County to the capital of Nairobi.

“It is true they were arrested at Maila Saba in Kwanza sub-county and we are holding them before they are presented before the court,” Lobolia told Xinhua on the phone.

The Ethiopians were suspected to have entered Kenya through Todenyang in Turkana.

The police officers flagged down the lorry and upon inspection found the illegal immigrants.

Lobolia said the Ethiopians are in police custody waiting to be arraigned before the court for charges of being in Kenya illegally.

The Kenyan authorities have intensified the ongoing crackdown on undocumented migrant workers, with homes raided and hundreds of migrants, refugees and asylum seekers arrested around the country. Enditem