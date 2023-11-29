30 foreign tourists saved as plane crash-lands in Tanzania’s eastern national park

All 30 foreign tourists, two pilots, and one cabin crew on Tuesday remained safe after their plane crash-landed on an airstrip in the Mikumi National Park in eastern Tanzania, authorities said.

Catherine Mbena, the Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) senior conservation officer for corporate communications, said in a statement that the plane — an Embraer EMB 120 Brasilia — that was flying from Tanzania’s Zanzibar crash-landed on the airstrip at 9:40 a.m. local time after it had experienced technical glitch.

“The pilots worked hard in collaboration with officials of the airstrip to ensure that all passengers on board were safe,” said the statement, adding that the tourists later continued with their scheduled tour of the national park.

The statement said TANAPA has contacted the Ministry of Transport to launch an investigation into the cause of the technical glitch that forced the plane to crash-land.