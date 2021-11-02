30 passengers burnt to death in a gory accident at Akomadan

About 30 passengers on board a bus from Lawra in the Upper West region to Kumasi, are reported dead in a gory accident that occurred at Akomadan in the Offinso North District.

The accident occurred when the bus crashed into a faulty towing truck, which had been parked on the shoulders of the road few meters from a police checkpoint, and caught fire.

Many other passengers who sustained various degrees of injuries have been sent to the Akomadan Government Hospital for medical attention.

The accident happened just a day after a similar one claimed 17 lives at Abofour on the same highway, on Monday morning.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mr Gyasi Agyeman, Akomadan District Commander, told the media that the accident occurred on Tuesday dawn.

He said the bus, which was carrying about 39 passengers at the time of the accident, caught fire after crashing into the truck.

DSP Agyeman said initial report indicated that the driver of the bus who was driving at top speed, failed to stop at the police check point when he was signalled to do so.

He advised drivers plying on the road to be very careful and avoid reckless driving, which had been the main cause of accidents on that highway.

One of the passengers who managed to escape, narrated that the driver who was on top speed could not apply the brakes immediately when he came face to face with the parked truck and crashed into it.

He said the vehicle caught fire as a result of the impact and the passengers tried to escape but they could not do so.

“The impact of the crash was dangerous so most of us who were asleep woke up and started calling for help when the fire started from the front,” he stated.

Meanwhile, residents in communities along the Offinso-Techiman highway have appealed to the police and the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) to intensify public education and patrols to help prevent further crashes on the road.

According to them, over 50 persons dying on the road in a space of two days was worrying, and called for urgent actions to address the issue.

Mr Kwame Asiedu, a farmer at Nkenkaaso, told the GNA that drivers on the road had been very careless and killed people with impunity.

He called on the police to undertake constant patrols on the road and arrest reckless drivers.