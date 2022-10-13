30 people sent on remand over police station attack

Court remands 30 people over police station attack

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra, Oct. 13, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court has remanded 30 persons into police custody for allegedly attacking the Neoplan Police Station.

The accused persons have been charged for conspiring to cause unlawful damage and stealing of two AK47 Riffles.

Their pleas were not taken and ordered by the Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah to make their next appearance on October 26, 2022.

Police Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the Court that the accused persons were drivers, drivers’ mates, commercial motorbike riders, traders and others, adding that they worked at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

He said on October 9, 2022, at about 1930 hours, one Isobah allegedly stole a cellular phone belonging to a young man.

The prosecution said when Isobah was being chased he jumped into the Odaw River to escape and was followed by his victim to retrieve the phone.

The prosecution said a struggle ensued between Isobah and the victim, which led to both drowning in the River.

It said Isobah’s friend also got drowned when he jumped into the River to help his friend.

The Court heard that the accused persons without any provocation then marched to the Police Station and vandalised the charge office and the Station Officer’s office.

In the process, they caused damage to four television sets, three computers, sets of furniture, ceiling fans, doors, windows and other items belonging to the Neoplan Police Station of the Ghana Police Service.

Afterwards, the prosecution said they stole two AK 47 Riffles kept at the charge office and the next day, through intelligence, they were arrested and the Riffles retrieved.

The prosecution said the crime was still under investigations.

GNA

13 Oct. 2022