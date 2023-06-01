30 vehicles renew insurance during NIC enforcement exercise

About 30 vehicles with expired insurance policies were compelled to do instant renewal of their insurances following a road safety enforcement exercise by the National Insurance Commission (NIC), and its partner institutions and departments in Wa.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) and the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) also enforced other road safety regulations during the exercise to ensure strict compliance.

Some insurance companies in Wa were also present during the exercise to help vehicles that had their insurance expired to renew them instantly before they could continue their journey.

Mr Frederick Boakye-Yiadom, the Assistant Upper West Regional Manager of the NIC, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview after the exercise that it would be a regular activity and entreated drivers to ensure their road safety documents were up-to-date before they used the roads.

“We are checking the vehicles’ road worthiness, insurances, and licenses of drivers to ensure the roads are safe for users. It is going to be sustained and would be a frequent exercise.

Those who were lucky to get off the hook today, next time they may not be lucky so they should start working on their insurance”, Mr Boakye-Yiadome indicated.

He observed that though drivers’ compliance level to the insurances law was high, the NIC was working to ensure a hundred per cent compliance.

Mr. Thomas Zumeh, the Upper West Regional Director of the DVLA, explained that the exercise was also to remind the vehicle owners and drivers of the need to comply with the road standard rules.

“Some drivers can forget to renew their licenses, so we are serving as reminders and to sensitise the motorists to do the needful. Complying with the road traffic regulations is not optional, it is mandatory”, he added.

on his part, Mr Zachariah Laari, the Acting Upper West Regional Head of the NRSA, said vehicle insurance was important as it guaranteed vehicle owners of minimising their loses in time of any eventuality such as road accident.

“Get your insurance to be valid, your license and road worthy certificates should be valid because at the end of the day, that is what will make the roads safe for us”, he said.

Mr Kwesi Ganddibu, a driver, was sad that he had to do instant renewal of his vehicle insurance, though he had paid money to an insurance company in Techiman for its renewal but was not yet been done.