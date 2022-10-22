30-year-old petty trader in court for assaulting rival’s son

A 30-year-old petty trader, who allegedly smashed the forehead of a one and half year-old child, with a stone, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Elizabeth Manu is alleged to have engaged the child’s mother in a fight and during the fight, she allegedly picked a stone to hit the child’s mother, but it landed on the forehead of the child.

Charged with causing unlawful harm, Elizabeth, pleaded not guilty.

A Gender Based Violence Court at the Police headquarters has admitted Elizabeth to bail in the sum of GHS20,000 with two sureties.

The accused is expected to reappear on November 18, for Case Management Conference.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Simon Tekpor, said the complainant, Abena Boakyewaa aged 35, was also a petty trader residing at Tema Station, Accra.

It said the victim was the complainant’s son.

According to the prosecution, Elizabeth was an ex-girlfriend to the complainant’s husband, and they all resided at Tema Station, Accra.

It said there had been series of quarrels between the complainant and Elizabeth and Elizabeth had allegedly warned that she would harm the complainant’s son.

The prosecution said on October 17, this year, at about 9:00pm, the accused person allegedly picked a quarrel with the complainant and in the process she threw a stone at the complainant.

It said unfortunately, the stone hit the forehead of the complainant’s son, who was standing by.

The prosecution said the victim was rushed to the Ridge Hospital where he was admitted.

It said a report was made to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service and the accused was arrested.