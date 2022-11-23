30-year-old woman bonded to be nationalistic

A 30-year-old woman, Ms. Mintah Bintu has been convicted and bonded by a Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region to be nationalistic for refusing to participate in communal labour.

Bintu who pleaded guilty before the Court presided by Mr Samuel Djanie Kotey, would in default serve one month imprisonment.

Prosecuting, Mr Kwadwo Akamanda, of the Municipal Environmental Health and Sanitation Department told the court that, the Unit Committee of Tweapeasie in the Municipality organised a communal labour between 0700 hours and 1100 hours on Friday, August 12 this year to promote proper sanitation practices to maintain cleanliness in the community, but Bintu, a farmer and resident refused to participate.

Mr. Akamanda said another communal labour was organised at the behest of the community’s queen mother in collaboration with the Unit Committee, but Bintu again willfully refused to participate in the exercise.

He said on Monday, October 24, the convict, and other defaulters were invited to the queen mother’s palace to explain why court action should not be taken against them for not participating in the communal labour without permission, but she deliberately refused to honour the invitation.

Mr Akamanda said all efforts made to compel her to appear before the queen mother and the Unit Committee members were not successful, and on Wednesday, November 2, she was subsequently served with criminal summons.