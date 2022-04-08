30-years farmer hangs himself at Yeji

A farmer, aged 30, has allegedly hanged himself at Yeji in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Eric Awiadem, the District Police Commander has said.

DSP Awiadem told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Yeji, the district capital, saying the deceased, Ahmed Luth, supposedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a sponge in his room on Sunday, April 03, 2022, around 0800 hours.

He said the body has since been deposited at the Yeji St Mathias Catholic Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation.

DSP Awiadem said the deceased’s relatives came to report the incident and the Police went to retrieve the body, saying, though there were no marks of violence, the Police discovered a whitish substance like saliva around his mouth.

The Police had since begun investigations into the matter, he added.