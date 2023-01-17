30 years of the single market – reason to celebrate, not to rest

The European Conservatives and Reformists Group is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the single market. The single market has proven itself as the backbone of the EU economy and a project of peace and stability for the European continent. However, as a committed free-market group, the ECR sees that more needs to be done to secure Europe’s prosperity for future generations, particularly in the area of services.

Speaking on behalf of the ECR Group, Committee on Internal Market and Consumer Protection (IMCO) MEP Adam Bielan said:

“Since its creation in 1993, the Single Market has been instrumental to European growth and prosperity. In the face of the 2008 financial crisis, it helped to ensure the resilience of our economies. Later, during the pandemic, it enabled Member States to respond in a coordinated manner, purchasing vaccines together. Now, dealing with the energy crisis caused by dependence on Russian fossil fuel, it is – again – enabling Europe to stand united. We can proudly say today the single market is the EU’s biggest achievement, promoting free movement of people, goods and capital.

“Sadly, the free movement of services has been left behind due to a lack of political will. Therefore, I would like to recall on this special day that the potential of the single market has not yet been reached for EU services, failing to deliver up to 450 billion euros additionally per year in our economy. I believe we can do more, and am looking forward to working with you on this in the coming years.”