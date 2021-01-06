300 Basic Schools are to benefit from a programme dubbed, Hygiene and Handwashing Education- “GAMES NOT GERMS”.

This was made known at the press briefing in the office of One-on-One Foundation, the organisers of the Vim National Schools Sanitation Inspection Tour. The programme will be organized across the country for both Private and Public Schools.

The activity involves Education on Hand washing and hygiene, Demonstration of handwashing under running water with antibacterial soap, Play hand and foot coordination game and reward participants and winners.

According to Ms. Sarah Awini, General Manager of the organisers, they seek to solve; the behavioral change of kids through play because we realized that kids play a lot and because of that they attract more germs. And also encourage and educate children on the importance of handwashing.

One-On-One Foundation is headed by Mr, Emmanel Olla Williams. They engage students and are one of the leading event organisers in Ghana,