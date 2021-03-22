The British Council in collaboration with Kenya Climate Innovation Centre (KCIC), and Innohub, has selected 300 entrepreneurs to participate in the Enterprising Young Africans Digital Programme.

The two-week virtual training programme will enable them transition into decent jobs/work, and start or grow sustainable businesses or enterprises.

Participants will benefit from a unique educational opportunity that embraces experiential learning, mentorship, and collaboration.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Programme was concurrently running in Ghana, Botswana over Kenya, adding that, the Programme received over 600 applications, out of which 300 entrepreneurs were selected.

It said the programme focused on ‘impact enterprises’, which referred to businesses with a social purpose including the creation of inclusive and decent work for others.

The statement said it offered support in two strands which included higher-skilled entrepreneurs to build successful impact-focused enterprises and also to support marginalised groups (Low-Skilled, Self Employed Youth in Survival Enterprises) with essential entrepreneurial skills for enterprise development.

It said after successfully completing the programme, participants would acquire the needed knowledge and skills that would usher them in as the next generation of enterprising and innovative leaders, who were empowered to shape the future of Africa.

The statement said the selected entrepreneurs run businesses or have ideas spanning various sectors including Agribusiness, Construction, Creative Arts, Digital Solutions, Education, Facilities Management, Fashion, Food and Beverage, Health & Safety, Management Consulting, Personal Products (Cosmetics), Real Estate, Transport & Logistics, Waste Management, and many other Sectors.

It said the entrepreneurs with running businesses after the training would be set up on a Market Access Platform, offering them an opportunity to showcase their products and services to potential clients and partners globally.