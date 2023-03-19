300 teenagers trained on sexual reproductive health

Apex Community Aid (ACAiD) and Compassion International, child protection Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) have trained 300 teenagers on adolescent reproductive health to build their self-confidence.

According to Mr Dennis Owusu, the Project Director, Compassion International Project Committee at the Dormaa Akwamu Methodist Child Development Centre in the Dormaa Municipality the beneficiaries were selected from different churches in the Bono Region.

He explained the training was in line with a project titled: “true love wait project” being implemented by the two NGOs to empower children, saying, under the project, the organizations also adopted and catered for the school and health needs of the brilliant but needy, and the vulnerable children too.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a symposium in Sunyani, Mr Owusu said the project was also aimed at boosting self-confidence, helping unearth and build on the talents of the young people.

“In collaboration with churches, the project is designed to further empower the children to make informed decisions about their reproductive health,” he stated.

Throwing more light on the project, Mr Victor Bioko Nartey, the Project Consultant, and Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist, ACAiD in the Bono Region explained the implementation of the “True Love Wait Project” started in March 2022.

The project implementation involved a 14-cluster of churches, where facilitators go around the churches to train the teenagers about sexual reproductive health and other social issues to build their self-esteem.

“The symposium is therefore an opportunity for us to assess the impact of the project on the children,” he added.