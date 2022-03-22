30,240 Government-approved Textbooks Presented To Schools By Right To Play

Right To Play has presented essential and government-approved textbooks to selected basic schools in the Kumbungu, Savelugu and Tolon Districts in the Northern Region to improve teaching and learning in the area.

The textbooks, totalling 30,240 worth GHc600,000, cover subjects such as English Language, Mathematics and Science.

Other items presented to the District Education Officers in the three districts included projectors, flip chart papers, boxes of A4 sheets, and boxes of markers.

This is expected to facilitate the cascading of training for teachers in the area.

Mr Evans Atim, the Area Project Manager of Right To Play, who handed over the items to officials of the Ghana Education Service in Tamale, expressed optimism that the books would help ensure improved education outcomes in the area.

“This is a huge investment, and we believe that these textbooks will help the beneficiary districts, teachers, children, and caregivers in the achievement of quality education we all seek to attain,” he said.

The donation forms part of activities under the Partners in Play Project (P3) being implemented in three regions across the country.

The P3 seeks to empower children to become creative, engaged, and dedicated to life-long learning as well as improve the quality of education for girls and boys aged six to 12 years through playful learning.

The four-year project (2020-2024) is funded by The LEGO Foundation and jointly implemented by Right To Play in partnership with the Ministry of Education and its agencies in 55 districts.

Mr Atim touched on some activities being undertaken under the P3 to improve the learning outcomes of children in the country.

He said, “The project has seen tremendous improvement in the teaching and learning practice of teachers as the organisation supports all the 55 districts with an amount of GHc3,000.00 per district for monitoring visits to teachers and children every quarter.”

He appealed to all stakeholders to make good use of the items, saying “I believe with this intervention, our children will not be left behind as they will experience a new way of teaching methodology, the learning through play approach, like other children in developed countries.”

Dr Peter Attafuah, the Northern Regional Director of Education, encouraged teachers to always prepare their lesson notes to deliver very well in class and be ready to clarify all doubts of pupils to ensure effective teaching and learning.

He commended Right To Play for the educational materials, noting that it was essential in complementing efforts to transform education in the country.

Dr Issahaque Munawaru, the Savelugu Municipal Director of Education, who spoke on behalf of Directors of Education from the beneficiary districts, expressed their commitment to work with headteachers and other stakeholders to ensure that the items were used for the intended purpose for the benefit of all.