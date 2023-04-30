308 killed in Angola during rainy season

Angola’s rainy season, which began last October, has caused 308 deaths and 184 injuries, affecting 66,000 people across the country, an official has said.

The most affected region was the province of Luanda, where 54 deaths were recorded, said Interior Minister Eugenio Cesar Laborinho at a press conference held on Friday in Luanda, the capital of Angola.

The government has created a contingency plan to support affected families. Enditem