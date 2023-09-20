30k Kodi Motivates with Raw and Honest Track ‘On Goo’

Rising Ghanaian rapper 30k Kodi is taking the music scene by storm with his latest release, “On Goo,” a track that not only showcases his lyrical prowess but also provides a glimpse into his journey from the streets to the studio.

Born and raised in the trenches of Darkuman, 30k Kodi’s story is one of resilience and determination. At just 19 years old, he has already faced numerous challenges on his path to becoming an up-and-coming trap hip-hop artist. His journey began when he discovered his passion for music at the age of 13 while in junior high school.

Despite completing his basic education, 30k Kodi faced adversity that led to his dropout from senior high school. Undeterred by the setbacks, he turned to the streets to pursue his music dreams and devised a plan to make them a reality.

“On Goo” is a powerful reflection of 30k Kodi’s life and experiences. The track offers listeners a raw and unfiltered look into the artist’s world, highlighting the challenges he has faced and the motivation he drew from his real-life experiences and the support of his loved ones.

Through his lyrics and delivery, 30k Kodi paints a vivid picture of his journey and the determination that drives him forward. “On Goo” is not just a song; it’s an anthem for those facing obstacles and challenges in their own lives. It serves as a reminder to keep pushing forward, never giving up until they reach their goals.

As 30k Kodi continues to make his mark in the music industry, “On Goo” stands as a testament to his talent and resilience. With his unique style and powerful storytelling, he is poised to captivate audiences both in Ghana and beyond.

“30k Kodi’s ‘On Goo’ is more than just a song; it’s a statement of purpose and a call to action,” said one music critic. “His raw and honest lyrics, combined with his distinctive delivery, make this track an instant hit.”

Listeners can now experience the motivational and inspirational journey of 30k Kodi through “On Goo,” available on all major streaming platforms here https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/30kkodi1/ongoo