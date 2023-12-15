30K Tickets Sold For Stonebwoy’s Sports Stadium Show

Excitement is building as Stonebwoy’s Bhim Concert gears up for a spectacular show at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 22, 2023.

According to sources close to the Reggae/Dancehall star, an impressive 30,000 tickets have already been sold for the event.

The Accra Sports Stadium, with a capacity of 40,000, is set to host a star-studded lineup featuring local favorites such as D-Black, Edem, Efya, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Empress Gifty, Nacee, Scott Evans, and more. Adding to the international flair, Jamaican stars Jahmiel and 10tik are also set to grace the stage.

This year’s Bhim Concert is unique as it combines Stonebwoy’s annual events, Ashaiman to the World and Bhim Concert. The concert will mark the grand finale of the 5th Dimension World Tour, celebrating Stonebwoy’s hit-packed fifth studio album of the same name.

Notably, Stonebwoy’s album track “Manodzi,” featuring five-time Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo, received recognition from the Grammys’ Recording Academy for its Global Spin in September 2023, a prestigious acknowledgment of its international impact.

Ahead of the highly anticipated Bhim Concert, Stonebwoy, known as 1GAD, has released a new track titled “Overlord” to underscore his dominance on both local and international music scenes.

The Bhim Nation is gearing up for a night of musical excellence and celebration at the Accra Sports Stadium.