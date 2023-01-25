31-year-old welder accused of robbery granted bail

A 31-year-old welder, who allegedly robbed a driver of GHS 1050.00 being his one-week sales and bolted, has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Cephas Bortey, charged with robbery, pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs Rosemary Baah Tosu admitted the accused person to bail in the sum of GH₵100,000.00 with two sureties.

The case has been adjourned to February 14, 2023.

Police Inspector W. B. Kwafo, prosecuting, told the Court that the complainant was a driver and resided at Nungua, while the accused person was a resident of Nungua Traditional Council Area.

The prosecution said on January 3, 2023, at about 2230 hours, the complainant and his mate took passengers from Accra Post Office to Nungua and on reaching Teshie Mobil, complainant’s sprinter bus developed a fault and had no option than to provide the passengers with another bus to Nungua.

It said the accused person and three others, who were also on the bus that night, attacked the complainant and his mate and, in the process, robbed them GHS1,050 cash, being sales made for the week, bolted in a getaway taxi.

The prosecution said on January 19, 2023, about 2030 hours the complainant’s mate spotted the accused in their bus again when they were driving from Accra to Nungua and informed the complainant.

It said the complainant drove to the Osu Police station and informed the Police for the arrest of the accused person, but he denied the offence in his investigation cautioned statement.