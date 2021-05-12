Thirty-two Palestinians have been killed and 220 wounded in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours in violence between militant groups and Israel, the Hamas-run health ministry said Tuesday.

Among those killed were a woman and ten children, said health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qedra.

The violence started on Monday when militants fired a barrage of rockets at Jerusalem.

Palestinian militant groups said in a joint statement that rockets were fired at Israel in protest at clashes that broke out between Palestinian worshippers and Israeli police at the al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem.

Hamas will not pull back from the escalation, Hamas spokesman in Gaza Fawzi Barhoum said in a press statement, adding that “if Israel strikes, the armed resistance strikes back.”