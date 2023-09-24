32 personalities and sports clubs honoured at 9th Ghandour WISA Achievers Awards

32 distinguished sports personalities, gyms and teams were recognized and rewarded by the Women In Sports Association (WISA) and Ghandour Cosmetics for their excellence and distinguished service to sports in Ghana.

The event took place last Saturday, September 23 at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The winners included Para athletes who represented Ghana at the African Para Games. They were very happy and looked good with their make-up ups for the occasion.

Others who were rewarded were Table Tennis players, Boxers, Judoka, sports journalists, TV producers and sports clubs / teams.

All the winners thanked WISA for the achievers recognition and honor.

WISA President, Madam Gloria Commodore, a veteran sports journalist and former athlete said she and her networks have been monitoring the athletes and know those who are performing.

She said the Awards is to encourage female athletes to perform better for mother Ghana.

She thanked the Ghandour Cosmetics, Ghana Olympic Committee, National Sports Authority, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and her executive for their contributions towards the 9th awards.

Miss Cassandra Sae- Mensah, Trade Marketing / PR Executive of Ghandour Cosmetics commended the WISA, the winners and urged them to be the best always and use best quality products.

The event was well attended in spite of early showers.

Full list of 2023 WISA Awards Winners:

Ghana Fencing Female Team

Black Princesses – Girls Football Team Ghana

Sea Lions Football Club – Elmina, Central Region

Vida Juliet Vivie – Director/Founder, Vida Cycling Programme

Augustina Ameworlor – 12 Year Old Grass Track Cycling

Matilda Quayson – Producer/Social Media Manager GTV Sports+

Justina Owusua Kwabi – Senior Operations Officer (Technical Division) GBC

Zinabu Issah – Para-Athlete / Wheelchair Tennis Player

Patricia Nyamekye – Para Powerlifting Athlete

Amdiatu Issaka – National Para-Athlete/Wheelchair Basketball Player

Stacey Konadu Mensah – Para-Athlete/Wheelchair Tennis Player

Bridget Nartey – Para-Athlete/Wheelchair Basketball And Tennis Player

Fatima Moro – Para-Athlete/Wheelchair Lawn Tennis And Wheelchair Basketball

Rosalind Koramah Amoh – Sports Journalist/Deputy Director News, Daily Graphic

Rachel Ankomah – Rugby League Club

Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC)

Christine Naa Merley Ashley – National Sports Authority (NSA)

Winnifred Ntumi – Weightlifting Ghana

Augustina Baidoo – Ghana Table Tennis Player-Army

Bernice Borquaye – Ghana Table Tennis Player-Navy

Anita Wiredu-Minta – Ghana Immigration Service (Gis) Sports Unit

Trudy Mantheaw – Ghana Army, Boxing

Wisdom Boxing Club – Coach Ofori Asare (Coach)

Attoh Quarshie Boxing Club – Vincent Akai Nettey (Coach)

Evelyn Enyonam Dzato – Judo, Accra Girls SHS / Ghana.

Mary Dodoo – Goalkeeper, Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Handball Team

Leticia Amanua Ankrah – Akotoku Boxing Academy.

Male Awardees

Coach Yussif Basigi – Coach, Black Princesses Team

Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe – Three Times Paralympian For Ghana.

Mr. Olla Williams – CEO Of One On One Foundation / Dreamland Sports Plus.

Rev. Emmanuel Djani Nikoi – President, Ghana Netball Federation.

Coach Dr. Ofori Asare – National Boxing Coach

Source : WISA