32 persons contesting for NPP Ahafo Regional Executive Positions

A total of 32 aspirants are vying for regional executive positions of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ahafo, Mr Antwi Atuahene, the Regional Research Elections Officer of the Party has said.

According to him, the aspirants, including two women had filed and submitted their nomination forms at the close of nominations on Tuesday, May, 17, 2022 at 1700 hours.

In a breakdown, Mr Atuahene told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Goaso that seven aspirants are contesting for the Regional Chairmanship position, three for First Vice Chairman, two for Second Vice Chairman and three for the Secretary position.

Three contestants are aspiring for Assistant Secretary, three for Treasurer, three for Organiser, two for Women Organiser, three for Youth Organiser and another three for Nassara Coordinator.

The Regional Chairmanship contestants comprised Alhaji Alhassan Ziblim, Mr Robert Sarfo-Mensah, Mr Dennis Adutwum Gyimah, Mr Eric Agyapong, Mr Kwabena Owusu-Sekyere (Acting Chairman), Dr Emmanuel Opoku Marfo and Mr Yiadom Boakye Boateng.

Messrs. Gordon Owusu, Justice Appiah-Antwi and Frederick Ansah Bonnah have filed for the Regional First Vice Chairmanship slot while the Regional Second Vice Chairman are Mr Collins Osei Owusu and Mr. Aremiyao Hussein.

Mr Mohammed Gausu Baba, Nana Eric Antwi and Mr Albert Boakye Foukuo are contesting for the position of Regional Secretary but the Assistant Regional Secretary’s position are Messrs. Samuel Akoto Owusu, Abdulai Jafaru and Sir Shai Agyemang.

Concerning Regional Treasurership, Messrs. Roland Brefo, Eugene Kusi Boakye and Collins Anane Afreh are the candidates whereas Mr Prince Nyantakyi, Mr Kwabena Adjei and Mr Alfred Asiedu are also the candidates for the Regional Organiser’s position.

The Regional Women Organiser’s slot is between Miss Charlotte Nana Ama Ofosuwaa and Madam Ruth Fosuaa with Mr Seth Oduro, Mr Issiffu Bawa and Mr Kenneth R. Kwaku Tetteh vying for the Regional Youth Organiser’s slot.

The Regional Nassara Coordinator is being contested by Mr. Mohammed Amadu, Alhaji Saeed Yusif and Mr. Basha Sulemana.