Thirty-two Russians, who were earlier detained in Belarus, have returned to Russia, Sputnik reported on Friday, citing the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office.

“Thirty-two Russian citizens, who were previously detained in Belarus, crossed the Russian state border and are currently in Russia.

The 33rd citizen of Russia, who also has Belarusian citizenship, remained in Belarus,” the office said. “The transfer of these people was carried out in strict accordance with the norms of international law and the national legislation of Russia and Belarus,” it added.

On July 29, the Belarusian state news agency Belta reported that 32 militants from the private Russian military contractor Wagner Group were detained near the Belarusian capital Minsk, with another detained in the south of the country.

Belarus accused the detainees, along with many others at large, of attempts to destabilize the situation ahead of the country’s presidential elections on Aug. 9, an accusation which Russia has denied.