32 teams to compete for the 2023 PETFUN Ludu trophy

Thirty-two teams comprising Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketing Companies (LPGMCs); Bulk Import, Distributing, and Export Companies (BIDECs); Tank Farms; National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs); are set for the PETFUN 2023 trophy.

The PETFUN 2023, organized by the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMCs), is slated for August 26 at the Armed Forces Sports Complex, Burma Camp.

The various events include swimming, Sack race, Tug of War, Draft, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Lime and Spoon, Playing Cards, Chewing of Apple, Ludo, and Football.

The line-up obtained by the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Sports Desk includes Desert Oil Ghana, GRID Petroleum Ghana, Frontier Oil Ghana, Kabore Oil, Strategic Energies, GOIL Company PLC, Engen Ghana, R & P Oil Company, ICON Energy, TEL Energy, Star Oil Company, and HUSS Petroleum are set for the trophy.

Others are Superior Oil Company, JP Trustees, Radiance Petroleum, Petro Sankofa, Fuel Trade, Petronax Energy, Frimps Oil Company, Petrosol Ghana, and IBM Petroleum.

The rest Trade-Cross, Sawadigo Oil Company, Aegis & Huille Company, Benab Oil Company, National Petroleum Authority, Cirrus Oil Services, Trinity Oil Company, GAB Energy, Vivo Energy Ghana, JO & JU Oil Company, and ZEN Petroleum.

Ghana News Agency, Tema Regional Sports Desk’s observation at the various camps shows that as the time passes quicker and faster, tension between the various teams keeps building.

However, each team is convinced of one thing: their strategy for winning the trophy at the conclusion of the competition.

According to information available to the Ghana News Agency’s Tema Regional Sports Desk, some of the teams have hired season coaches and established secret training camps to prepare for the upcoming season.

The exciting PETFUN 2023 events are set to take place on Saturday, August 26, from 06:15 to 17:00 at the prestigious Armed Forces Sports Complex in Burma Camp.

Mr. Kwaku Agyemang-Duah, Chief Executive Officer of AOMC, explained in an interview with Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Sports Desk that the fun games give workers, Management Teams and Board Members of the various companies a social platform to forge connections and establish better networks with other stakeholders across the board.

The games, according to Mr. Agyemang-Duah, who is also the AOMC Industry Coordinator, offers all participating companies the chance to grow their networks, lessen stress and burnout, and gain new skills.

In a related development, Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Sports Desk has picked information that some major stakeholders in the industry, which include the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Finance, Bank of Ghana, and Energy Commission will be sending observers to monitor the fun games.

Others who will be monitoring the PETFUN 2023 closely are, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST).