32nd Ordinary Meeting Of Ecowas Administration, Finance Committee Commences In Abuja

The Thirty-Second Ordinary Meeting of the Administration and Finance Committee (AFC) of the ECOWAS Commission has commenced in Abuja, Nigeria.

The meeting which starts on 14 November and ends on 21 November 2022 will consider among other issues the Status of Tasks Assigned Community Institutions by the 31st Meeting of the AFC, the Financial Situation of the Community as of 30th September 2022, the Status of Implementation of the Provisions of the Community Levy Protocol by Member States, the Memorandum on Operationalisation of ECOWAS Cross-Border (CBC) Programme 2021-2025 and the ECOWAS CBD Facilitation Fund, and the 2023-2025 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Budget of ECOWAS Institutions.

In his welcome address, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E Dr. Omar Alieu Touray stated the strategic objectives of His Presidency for the next four years and sought the cooperation and support of the committee members towards its realization. He added that the budget being presented at the meeting consolidate on the achievements of the last administration and project the vision of his administration. He listed his four strategic objectives as Enhanced Peace and Security, Deeper Regional Integration, Good Governance and, Inclusive and Sustainable Development as well as identified two enablers as Capable Institutions and Equitable Partnerships.

He further added that the budget to be presented for consideration at the meeting is based on the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and codenamed Budget of Consolidation of Reforms prepared to ensure the consolidation of the gains made in the institutional reform process and support the recovery of the region from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia War.

The Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, H. E Mrs Damtien L. Tchintchibidja, in her brief remarks, expressed her appreciation to the members of the Administration and Finance Commitee (AFC) for their continued support to their administration and solicited their cooperation towards the achievement of the strategic objectives set out by the present administration which will fasttrack the economic growth and integration of the region.

In her opening statement, the Chair of the ECOWAS Administration and Finance Commitee, Mrs Cristina Da Silva Pedreira, noted that the statutory meeting was called to discuss and approve the community budget for 2023 in line with the four-point strategic objectives of the new administration. She enjoined members to thoroughly analyze the budget bearing in mind the need to be resource-efficient and prudent.