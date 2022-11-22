32nd Ordinary Meeting Of ECOWAS Administration, Finance Committee Ends

Abuja, November 21, 2022 – The Thirty-Second Ordinary Meeting of the Administration and Finance Committee (AFC) of the ECOWAS Commission has ended.

The meeting which started on 14th November, discussed and deliberated on the Status of Tasks Assigned Community Institutions by the 31st Meeting of the AFC, the Financial Situation of the Community, the Status of Implementation of the Provisions of the Community Levy Protocol by Member States, the Memorandum on Operationalisation of ECOWAS Cross-Border (CBC) Programme 2021-2025, the ECOWAS CBD Facilitation Fund, and the 2023-2025 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Budget of ECOWAS Institutions, among others.

The AFC also considered various memoranda as well as thematic reports and briefings culminating in the adoption of the meeting’s report which would be later presented to the ECOWAS Council of Ministers.