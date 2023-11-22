33 arrested in Zambia in an illegal mining raid

At least 33 people were arrested by joint security agencies in northern Zambia’s Mpika district during a raid on illegal mining activities, the police said on Tuesday.

The joint operation was conducted between Sunday and Tuesday by officers from the police, Immigration Department and the Drug Enforcement Commission, and was meant to stop illegal mining currently taking place in the area and apprehend illegal immigrants.

The illegal miners became unruly as they attempted to revolt against police presence, Rae Hamoonga, the Zambia Police Spokesperson, said in a statement.

Three were illegal immigrants among those arrested during the joint operation, he added.

The police spokesperson said there was no loss of life, injuries or damage to police equipment, and the police managed to confiscate 150 explosives and 23 explosives from one illegal miner.