33 delegates to vote in Western North NPP super delegates conference

A total of 33 delegates will vote in the upcoming super delegates’ conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Western North Region.

The election, which is slated for Saturday August 26, would be held at the Pastoral center Datano in the Wiawso Municipality.

Mr. Felix Foster Ackah, Western North Regional secretary of the NPP told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the delegates are made up of 17 Regional executives, Nine Constituency chairmen, three members of parliament, Two Founding fathers, one National Council member and the Regional Minister.

The Regional Secretary said there would be one proxy vote, since one of the delegates would not be around on the election day.

Mr. Felix Ackah noted that the region was fully prepared, as all necessary measures had been put in place to ensure peaceful elections.