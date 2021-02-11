Security forces in Ethiopia’s Oromia regional state have “neutralized” 33 suspected Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) rebels, state media outlet Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) reported on Wednesday.

FBC reported the 33 suspected rebels were neutralized during military operations conducted in the last several days in the eastern Wollega zone of Oromia regional state.

FBC further reported eight other suspected OLA rebels were arrested during military operations.

OLA is a breakaway faction of an ex-rebel group Oromo Liberation Front (OLF).

OLF is an opposition political party claiming to fight for the rights of ethnic Oromos who make up about 35 percent of Ethiopia’s 110 million plus population.

The OLF was designated as a terrorist group by the Ethiopian parliament in 2011. OLF was removed from the terror list in July 2018 to help facilitate negotiations and foster reconciliation. Enditem