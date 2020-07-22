A total of 332 people died and 1,016 others were seriously injured in road traffic accidents in the second quarter of this year in Zambia, the police said on Wednesday.

The country recorded 6,143 road traffic accidents in the second quarter of 2020, a drop from 7,687 accidents recorded in the second quarter of 2019.

Esther Mwaata-Katongo, police spokesperson said 275 accidents were fatal and resulted in the death of 332 people while 1,016 people were seriously injured.

She attributed the decrease in road traffic accidents in the second quarter of 2020 to limited movements due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as increased compliance levels by motorists.

The police further intensified road patrols and placing of speed camera traps in strategic areas and accident-prone roads.

She, however, noted that most of the accidents were caused by human error such as excessive speed and misjudging clearance. Enditem

