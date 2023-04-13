3,340 road crashes recorded in first quarter of 2023

Statistics from Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service for the first quarter of 2023, indicate a reduction in road accidents compared to the same period in 2022.

The statistics revealed that a total of 3,340 cases were recorded between January to March 2023, a 15.06% reduction compared to the same period in 2022.

The Greater Accra Region had the highest number of recorded crashes of 1,243 among the 16 regions while the Oti Region recorded 15 cases being the least.

In total, 544 people have been killed in various road accidents in the country since 2023 begun.

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) described the reduction in reported road crashes as a promising outlook for the country.