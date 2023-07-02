33rd Ordinary Meeting Of ECOWAS Administration And Finance Committee To Hold In Bissau, Guinea-Bissau

The Thirty-Third Ordinary Meeting Of The Ecowas Administration And Finance Committee To Hold In Bissau, Guinea-Bissau

The Thirty-Third Ordinary Meeting of the Administration and Finance Committee (AFC) of ECOWAS will be hold in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau.

The meeting which starts from July 2, 2023 to July 4, 2023, will consider among other issues the Status of Tasks Assigned to Community Institutions by the 32nd Meeting of the AFC, the Financial Situation of the Community as of 15th June 2023 and Interim Report on Programmes and Budget Execution, Status of Implementation of the Provisions of the Community Levy Protocol by the Member States, and Im-plementation Status of the ECOWAS Fund for Regional Stabilization and Development, among others.