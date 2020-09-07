KUMAMOTO, April 17, 2016 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on April 17, 2016 shows a landslide after an earthquake in Minami-Aso, Kumamoto prefecture in southwest Japan, on April 17, 2016. A powerful magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck the island of Kyushu in southwest Japan early Saturday just a day after a sizable foreshock hit the region, with the number of fatalities now standing at 41 according to the latest figures on Sunday. (Xinhua/Liu Tian)
At least 34 people were injured in the 5.1-magnitude earthquake that hit Ramian county in Iran’s northeastern Golestan province on Monday, official IRNA news agency reported.

There has been no death report from the earthquake, Mojtaba Khaledi, chief of Iran’s Emergency Organization, told IRNA.

The quake has caused damage to 50 houses in the region, Hamid Reza Choobdari, the governor of Ramian, was quoted as saying.

The epicenter, with a depth of 9.0 km, was at 37.021 degrees north latitude and 55.101 degrees east longitude, according to Iran’s Seismological Center.

