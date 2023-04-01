34 players called for WAFU B Cup of Nations

Yussif Basigi, Head Coach of Ghana’s female side, Black Princesses has invited 34 players to begin training ahead of the WAFU Zone B Women’s U-20 Cup of Nations in May this year.

Ghana would battle Nigeria, Niger, Benin, Ivory Coast, Togo, and Burkina Faso as they hope to seal a host and win a record at the zonal competition.

The tournament, which would be staged at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Kumasi is expected to commence on May 20 -June 4, 2023.

Basigi and his charges are confident of writing their names as winners of the first edition of the zonal competition.

The invited players are Ahamadu Amina, Amenyaku Afi, Toupar Bertha, Vivian Anane, Felicia Owusu, Kpobi Adjetey, Comfort Yeboah, Boakyewaa Rose, Fatimata Fuseini, Joyce Asamoah, Opoku Abena Anoma, Mariam Dzehu, Deborah Annor, Asabel Afuwa, Nyarko Afia, Yunus Mariam, Sakyiwaa Abigail, Mary Asian Boateng, and Wasima Mohammed.

The rest are Berlene Nyarko, Ameyaa Success, Jacqueline Amponsah, Esther Owusu, Aoyem Georgina Ayisha, Haruna Zainab, Helen Alormenu, Appiah Erica, Gloria Fosuaa, Tuah Perpetual, Owusu Ansah Linda, Josephine Adowaa, Blessing Asubila, Celestina Boye and Torkudzor Fredrica.