35 families rescued after heavy rains hit South Africa

Thirty-five families were rescued after heavy rains hit South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal Province on Wednesday, said a KwaZulu-Natal government official on Thursday.

The rains resulted in the Msunduzi river bursting banks and flooding the surrounding communities. No fatalities were recorded, and the exact number of people affected could not be given as teams were still busy, said Sihle Zikalala, a member of the Executive Council for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

“The community of Peace Valley bore the brunt of yesterday’s heavy rains with several households submerged in water, we wish to commend all stakeholders for their speedy response in the evacuation of the 35 families to a nearby shelter,” said Zikalala.

South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal Province was hit by heavy rains in April which left 448 dead, some missing, and extensive damage to the infrastructure. Enditem