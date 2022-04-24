35 file nominations for Krachi East NPP constituency election

Thirty-five aspirants have filed their nomination to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) upcoming constituency executive election in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

The list of aspirants who filed for the chairmanship position include messieurs Etse Agbenyo (incumbent), David Ntamene, Boateng Gyamfi, Samuel K. Owusu, and Vincent Mensah.

Five aspirants have filed for the First Vice Chairperson position. Thay are Madam Victoria Bakannor, and messieurs Clement Mensah, Samuel Donkor Gyayo, Thomas Amenyo, and Godwin Asare.

The Second Vice Chairperson position is being contested by messieurs Patrick K. Kudiabor, Essel Rabbi, Daniel K. Bameasen, Issah Gyano, and Bismark Dogbe.

Prosper Odugbe, Patrick Koranteng and Gilbert N. Babayi are vying for the Constituency Secretary position.

The Assistant Secretary slot is being contested by David Amoah, Abigail Obenewah, Christian Dormeakor and Fritz Gagbo while Jacob Dasievor, Jacob Addo and Jerry Y. Benyanasen are vying for the Organiser position.

For the position of Youth Organiser, Foster Denteh, Bright Nchab Bitadimey, Solomon Awenga, and Abramani Alhassan are contesting, while Larrey Benard and Farouk Awudu are vying for the Treasurer slot.

Mesdammes Mabel Ntoso, Harriet Nsaefo, and Salamatu Kande Alhassan are contesting the Women’s Organiser position with the Nasara Coordinator being contested by Musah Mohammed and Rashid Abudu.

Vetting in the Krachi East Municipal Assembly Hall ended on Saturday.