35 graduate from All Nations University Women’s Development Centre

The Women’s Development Centre (WDC) at the All Nations University (ANU) has awarded certificates to 35 women who have completed a three-year programme, with 18 students graduating from the School of Continuing Education.

The remaining 17 students graduated from the School of Aesthetics.

Whereas the School of Continuing Education provides basic courses to women who have had their education interrupted but wish to take the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, the School of Aesthetics provides vocational aesthetics training and operates a beauty salon where students can practise their skills.

Addressing the graduates, Mr Samuel Donkor Jnr., Executive Director of All Nations International Development Agency (ANIDA), expressed the hope that WDC would be given accreditation by the Commission for Technical and Vocational Educational Training by 2023, allowing the centre to be of international standard.

“We’ve started the accreditation process, and we’ve been invited; I believe everything will be finalised by next year,” he said.

ANIDA is an organisation that acts as a conduit between children and their educational systems by providing financial assistance to qualifying graduates who choose to pursue tertiary education at All Nations University or WDC.

Dr. Samuel Donkor and Dr. Rose Donkor founded the Centre in 2004 to offer women in Ghana access to education and to empower them to create quality improvements in their lives, families, and communities.

Professor Albert Gyimah, Chairman of the WDC Board of Directors, congratulated the graduates and challenged them to use the information and skills they had received to make a positive impact and create significant change.

In her address, Chief Superintendent of Police Marian Osei-Adu, Divisional Police Commander, Kwahu Nkwatia Division, noted that empowering women was a critical component of achieving gender quality, which greatly contributes to the betterment of society.

“Moreover, a well-educated woman provides the skills, knowledge, and self-assurance necessary to be a better mom, worker, and citizen, while also becoming a woman of free will who does not fall within the trap of evil’s social oppression,” she said.