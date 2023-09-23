35 people kidnapped in NW Nigeria

At least 35 people, including students and staff members of a university in Nigeria’s northwestern state of Zamfara, were kidnapped by unidentified gunmen on Friday, a government official said.

Mugira Yusuf, spokesperson for Zamfara State governor, told Xinhua by telephone that 24 students, 10 workers, and a security guard of the Federal University Gusau were taken hostage by the heavily armed gunmen who attacked some hostels in the Sabon-Gida area of the state. “The security forces have launched a search for the victims, as well as making efforts to arrest the attackers.”

Local police have yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

Nigeria’s northwestern region has been plagued by banditry, kidnappings, and other criminal activities in recent years.