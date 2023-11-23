35 suspected poachers detained in Tanzania after killing five elephants

At least 35 suspected poachers have been arrested after being implicated in the killing of five elephants in Ruaha National Park in Tanzania’s central region of Iringa.

Halima Dendego, the Iringa regional commissioner, said late Wednesday that the suspects were apprehended during a joint anti-poaching operation conducted from Nov. 11 to Nov. 20.

The operation was collaboratively undertaken by game rangers from the Ruaha National Park, Iringa region officials, the Tanzania Intelligence and Security Services, and the police, Dendego said.

The 35 suspects were found in possession of four elephant tusks, nine pieces of elephant tusks and elephant liver, which accounted for the deaths of five elephants.

Additionally, the suspects were discovered with poison intended for killing animals, 11 firearms, impala meat, 27 snares, two machetes, two live pangolins and bush meat from various wild animals. According to the official, the suspects will face charges of poaching after preliminary investigations are completed.