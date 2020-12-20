350 Ghana Reducing Our Carbon (350-GROC) has celebrated one of its Board Members for winning the Goldman Environmental Prize for the year 2020 in the African Category.

Mr. Ezekiel Chibeze, who is also the Coordinator of 350-GROC, is honoured for being a leading light in the fight against climate crisis, assisting Ghana to evolve a socially and environmentally just and zero-carbon future.

The National Coordinator of 350GROC, Mrs Portia Adu-Mensah, in a press release to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said Chibeze had been a strong voice for the youth and grassroots groups on climate issues and deserved the award.

“The recognition of his and other works shows that collective efforts through community organizing and campaigning can empower ordinary people to demand their rights and overcome social injustices and achieve inspiring wins for thousands of grassroots activists,” Mrs. Adu-Mensah said.

The release indicated that for years, Africa’s youth had been calling for climate justice that would see a transition from fossil fuels and build climate resilient economies which are powered by renewable energy, therefore the award of a leading voice in the struggle was welcoming.

Mrs. Adu-Mensah informed that, Mr. Chibeze, having been honored for leading the anti-coal campaign journey against plans of the Government of Ghana (GOG) to establish a coal-powered plant in the Central Region, had given the team the energy to continue fighting for future generations.

She asked the GOG to ensure that at least 30% of the national energy mix was renewable, by the year 2030, insisting that, “The youth of Ghana are counting on the Government for a renewable energy future, and we will work tirelessly to get there.”

The Goldman Environmental Prize honours grassroots environmental heroes from the inhabited continental regions of the world.

The Prize recognizes individuals for sustained and significant efforts to protect and enhance the natural environment, often at great personal risk, while inspiring all to take action to protect planet Earth.