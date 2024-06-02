350 GROC Honored as Renewable Energy Champions by Afrika Vuka Network

350 Ghana Reducing Our Carbon (350 GROC), a prominent climate change advocacy group, has been recognized with the esteemed Renewable Energy Heroes award by 350 Africa and the Afrika Vuka Network.

This prestigious accolade highlights 350 GROC’s steadfast commitment to advancing renewable energy adoption across Ghana.

The award announcement, made during a press conference in Accra by Charles Wundengba, Communications Manager of 350 GROC, served as a testament to the collective efforts of the organization’s volunteers. Wundengba expressed sincere gratitude for the acknowledgment, underscoring the pivotal role played by each member of the organization.

“Our heartfelt appreciation extends to every volunteer within our organization, whose unwavering dedication has made this recognition possible,” he remarked.

At the forefront of sustainable energy advocacy in Ghana, 350 GROC has spearheaded initiatives that promote equitable and community-centered access to renewable energy. With a network of 150 members, including university associations, community leaders, and women’s groups, the organization’s impactful projects have significantly advanced the renewable energy agenda nationwide.

Notable initiatives such as the Renewable Energy for Communities campaign and the Women in Renewable Energy project have left a lasting impact. For instance, the Renewable Energy for Schools initiative has empowered 10,000 students with renewable energy knowledge and skills.

Portia Adu Mensah, National Coordinator for 350 GROC, emphasized the importance of collaboration with stakeholders such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Energy Commission. She highlighted the need for policy alignment to ensure the sustainability of their projects.

“While celebrating our achievements, we also call on the Ghanaian government to be proactive in achieving its renewable energy goals,” Wundengba emphasized, urging realistic goal-setting and intentional efforts to promote renewable energy adoption.

As 350 GROC continues its mission to drive renewable energy progress in Ghana, the organization remains steadfast in its commitment to collaborative efforts with government institutions and stakeholders to create a sustainable energy future for all.