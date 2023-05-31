355 students graduate from Wiawso College of Education

The Wiawso College of Education, popularly known as WATICO has graduated 355 students at its 14th congregation held at the weekend.

A total of 22 students graduated with first class honors including one female, while 162 had second class upper division,127 second class lower division,43 had third class with one person graduating with a pass.

Out of the figure,68 per cent are males, while 32 per cent are females.

Dr Emmanuel Casamer, Principal of the college explained about thirty-six students were not graduating because they had some issues but assured them that management was working hard to resolve the issues before they complete their national service.

The College Principal said the college had instituted girl child education policies to promote access to higher education for girls to end the historical imbalances in education, which he was hopeful would bear fruits.

Dr Carsamer announced that with support from the World Bank Voucher project, the college would soon start a Competency Based Training center which according to him, was the first of its kind in a College of Education in Ghana.

The centre, he said, would train mastercrafts people in entrepreneurship and professional fashion designers.

He said the college was currently installing one hundred brand new computers at the Library and ICT center to facilitate research, innovative teachings and learning to help produce quality graduates in the 21st century.

“The digitize electronic library will make our college one of the best examination centers for the computer-based Ghana Teacher License examination, he added.

On challenges confronting the college, Dr Carsamer said the college science laboratory had been on the drawing board for quite a long time, stressing that the project which started during the John Agyeikum Kuffour administration was still uncompleted.

He explained that as a science technical college, when the facility is completed, it would give a face lift to the college as a science college and boost the college’s performance in the science-technical aspect.

“We are grateful to the Council Members and Regional Minister who are assiduously working to get the project completed.”

The principal also mentioned staff and students’ accommodation, lecture halls, administration block and land encroachment as serious issues confronting the college and called for central government support.

He appealed to the Western North Regional Minister to assist them get financial clearance to replace fifteen retired staff.

The principal called on the graduates to always remember the ‘mission and vision of the college, which is to produce safe teachers who are academically sound, professionally competent, ready to serve the community and not cause harm physically and mentally to pupils’.

The overall best graduating student Isaiah Kwame Tei and best graduating female student miss Abigail Agyeiwaa Twumasi both received special awards.