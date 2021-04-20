arrested
Arrested

Philippine authorities have arrested 36 people from South Korea, China and Indonesia during a raid on an illegal online gambling operation, the Bureau of Immigration said Tuesday.

The Monday raid was conducted on an office in the city of Pasay, part of the Manila region, after the bureau received reports of foreigners working in the building without the appropriate permits.

The Philippines’ gaming authority confirmed that the company “is unlicensed and has no authority to operate,” said Jaime Morente, chief commissioner of the Bureau of Immigration.

Thirty-two of the arrested workers were South Korean, two were Chinese and two were Indonesian, Morente said.

A total of 40 people were initially rounded up, but four had proper documents and were found to be permanent residents of the Philippines, said Fortunato Manahan Junior, the bureau’s intelligence chief.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleUnited Airlines posts first-quarter loss of US$1.4 billion
Next articleParliamentary Select Committee Commends Akufo-Addo and Zoomlion
Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH
https://www.dpa-international.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here