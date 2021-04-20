Philippine authorities have arrested 36 people from South Korea, China and Indonesia during a raid on an illegal online gambling operation, the Bureau of Immigration said Tuesday.

The Monday raid was conducted on an office in the city of Pasay, part of the Manila region, after the bureau received reports of foreigners working in the building without the appropriate permits.

The Philippines’ gaming authority confirmed that the company “is unlicensed and has no authority to operate,” said Jaime Morente, chief commissioner of the Bureau of Immigration.

Thirty-two of the arrested workers were South Korean, two were Chinese and two were Indonesian, Morente said.

A total of 40 people were initially rounded up, but four had proper documents and were found to be permanent residents of the Philippines, said Fortunato Manahan Junior, the bureau’s intelligence chief.