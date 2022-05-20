36 contest Volta NPP regional executive positions

Regional executive positions of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Volta Region has attracted a total of 36 aspirants.

The number, which includes incumbents such as the Regional Chairman and the Women Organizer, has completed the filing process and are currently being assessed by a nine-member vetting committee.

Makafui Woanya, Regional Chairman, is seeking reelection, and is being contested by two others including Rev. Johnson Avulete, a former Deputy Volta Regional Minister.

Joseph Homenya, currently the Regional Secretary, is seeking elevation to the status of Regional Chairman, while his place is being sought by four others including Pope Yao Yevoo, Enoch Amegbletor, Dr. Prince Amuzu, a former DCE, and Kwesi Appiah Fenteng, a national security coordinator.

Korsi Bodzah, current regional organizer of the Party, is facing three, who seek his position, while Madam Afi Adzagbo, the Women Organizer is faced with two contenders.

Others including the youth organizer, and NASARA Coordinator positions have four contenders.

Mr Edmund Kudjoh Attah, Chairman of the Regional Elections Committee, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the end of the first day of vetting, that the caliber of individuals stepping up to serve the Party would buffer the quality of leadership, and propel efforts at reorganisation.

“They are generally splendid. There are relative issues but generally splendid. You are talking about people who are holding Masters, two Masters, three Masters, and they are coming for the position of secretary, they are coming for the position of treasurer and all that.

“I am happy, that against the hitherto proposition out there that you wouldn’t see quality in NPP leadership in Volta Region, today, we have a lot of it- Very significant, quality, human resource capital in the Volta Region, and you see energy in people- people who are gunning to make sure that they man affairs of the Region, they steer affairs.

“Whichever way it goes, we are going to produce quality regional executives for the Volta Region, the NPP, and for that matter, Ghana,” he said while assuring of a fair process, and urged Party faithful to maintain a united focus on retaining political power.

The regional elections are expected to be held later in the month of May 2022.