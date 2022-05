36 athletes are in Brazil to represent Ghana in cycling, volleyball, handball and athletics at the 2022 Deaflympics.

The Ghana contingent also included 4 coaches and 10 officials.

The 24th event is taking place in Caxias do Sul, Brazil from 01 May 2022 to 15 May 2022.

72 nations and 2352 athletes are expected to take part in the Games.