36 Nations For First African Para Games In Ghana

The historic first African Para Games – Accra 2023 will involve disciplines like Amputee Football, Para Athletics, Para Powerlifting, Goalball, Sitting Volleyball, Wheelchair Basketball and Wheelchair Tennis.

According to Mr. Samson Deen, President of the African Paralympic Committee (APC) September 3rd to 12, 2023 have been fixed for the event in Accra Ghana.

36 countries including Ghana, Gambia, Cameroun, Senegal, Egypt, Cape Verde, Mali, Guinea, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau, Mozambique, Benin Namibia, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Eritrea, Burundi, South Africa, Comoros, Nigeria, Sao Tome, Burundi, Cote d’Ivoire, Libya, Botswana, Gabon, Sudan, Rwanda, Liberia, Togo, Kenya, Uganda, Morocco and Central African Republic have confirmed participation.

The LOC for the organization and a new office complex have been inaugurated by the Minister of Youth & Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif.