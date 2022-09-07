36 outstanding sports personalities to be honored @ 47th MTN SWAG Awards

The 47th MTN SWAG Awards has been launched on Wednesday at the MTN house in Accra.

Afua Serwaa Asafo Adjei Boateng, Communications Advisor at MTN Ghana Corporate Development commended the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) for sustaining the Awards over the years.

She expressed that 2022 is a busy sports season and for SWAG to recognize efforts and achievements of sports men and women is very laudable.

She recounted the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and prayed that Ghana will get an excellent tournament.

She called on corporate Ghana to support SWAG and their activities.

Thomas Boakye Agyeman gave a hint on the Awards coming up early next year. He revealed that a 9 member committee is in place working on the nominations for the Awards

He explained that sports Federations, members of SWAG and the executive will approve and vote on the final list of award winners which will be announced on December 31.

President of SWAG Kwabena Yeboah said for the past 46 years, SWAG has honored sportsmen and women who excel in sports.

He noted that the aim of the Awards is to motivate and encourage sports personalities, but it is expensive as the cost keep on rising each year.

He said a big thank you to MTN Ghana for supporting SWAG in the part 12 years.

Mr. Kwabena Yeboah said the SWAG journalist of the year to will continue to roll and appealed to the President and Vice President of the Ghana to support the work of sports journalists.

He said SWAG will reach out to businesses to support the prestigious Awards.

According to him, Adamus Mining Resources, a Mining company is coming on board as co sponsors of the next Awards where 25 individuals and 10 special Awards as well as the SWAG President’s Award will be given out.

Mrs. Gina Fiagbenu Asare, Senior Manager at the Corporate Department remarked that MTN Ghana is glad to host sports journalists and prayed to continue with the longest running Awards in Ghana to help in honouring our sports heroes.

“SWAG Awards deserves applause for running uninterrupted for 46 years.

We need to be creative in how we recognize and appreciate heroes, for example the MTN Heroes Of Change. We need to push SWAG to continue and do it better, like how Serena Williams was honored in the United States” she said.

Secretary General of SWAG, Mr. Charles Osei Asibey thanked MTN Ghana and urged sports journalists to promote and make the SWAG Awards trend.

Mr. Ohene Brenya, an executive member of SWAG moderated the launch.