Out of the 531,674 candidates writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) nationwide, 3,649 of them are sitting in 12 centres across the Tema West Municipality.

Out of the number of candidates expected to sit all nine subjects by close of week, a total of 1,745 are boys and 1, 904 girls from 112 public and private schools in Tema West.

The students, many of whom were properly masked-up and appeared rather poised for the commencement of the exams, were seated 30 minutes before the start bells tolled at 0900 hours.

Mrs Adwoa Amoako, Chief Executive Officer, Tema West Municipal Assembly, admonished the pupils to give off their best and shun examination malpractice.

The MCE had paid a monitoring visit to some examination centres, in the company of officials of the Municipal Education Directorate and the Municipal Assembly to ascertain, at first hand, the preparedness of pupils at the start of the on-going examination in the Tema West Municipality.

She advised the pupils on the need to adhere strictly to the rules of the exams in order to secure good grades and “enjoy government’s free SHS education.”

She said the government, through the Assembly and the Education Directorate, since the reopening of schools, had put in place the necessary measures to adequately prepare the pupils for the examination.

According to her, government’s ‘one hot meal a day’ initiative across the country to enable the pupils and teachers focus in class as they prepare for the BECE, the provision of facemask and hand sanitizers to prevent the spread of Covid-19, were some of the measures to ensure that they wrote their examination soundly.

Mr Francis Steel, Tema West Municipal Director of Education, expressed confidence in the candidates and said “we have high hopes going in to the exams even though Covid-19 has affected teaching and learning at the basic level immensely.”