37 anniversary of Margaret Kuwornu marked in Ada

The Leadership of the Ada Songor Lagoon Association and the natives of Ada at the enclave of Ada Songor Lagoon in the Greater Accra Region on Tuesday 17th May, 2022 commemorate the death of Margaret Kuwornu who died from a stray bullet fired by police officers at the Ada Sorngor Lagoon 37 years ago.

Margaret Kuwornu, a pregnant woman was shot to death on Friday, 17th May, 1985 at Bonikope, a salt winning community in Ada based in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

An eyewitness who was at scene (in 1985) when the sudden death of Madam Margaret occurred narrated the event that led to her untimely death which according to the narrator, Madam Margaret woke up on Friday morning, 17th May, 1985 going about her daily activities in her house when a stray bullet during a gun battle at the lagoon travelled to kill the innocent pregnant woman at her residence.

The narrator also noted that, Madam Margaret’s exit is an indelible incident in the minds of the people of Ada whose statue has since been sculptured at the spot of her death in remembrance of her and to also guide the people against further confrontation that would arise from the lagoon business.

The unfortunate killing of Madam Margaret was mainly as a result of misunderstanding between the indigence and the police personnel during the first attempt to lease the lagoon to Appenteng, a private investor in 1985 which in an attempt will deprive the people of their livelihood.

The widely wrangling between the locals and the private investor had gotten the PNDC government led by Late President Jerry John Rawlings to enact PNDC law 287 that entrusted the lagoon back into the hands of the locals.

Thirty-five years later (in 2020), some chiefs of Ada and the Ada Traditional Authority reverted to the earlier decision and signed memoranda of understanding (MOU) with ElectroChem Ghana Limited owned by Dr. Daniel McKorley to produce salt in the entire 41,000 acres of the lagoon and its adjoining lands.

Some chiefs and their subjects who are not in support of the takeover in a bid to seek for the details of the contract were made to suffer several police brutalities at a gun point and attacks by land guards.

Notable amongst these attacks was one perpetrated on staff of a local radio station, Radio Ada in the Ada East District on 13th January, 2022 for airing programs in support of the concerned chiefs and the association against ElectroChem Ghana Limited.

During the ceremony, the leadership had expressed their displeasure with the recent development at the project site and evoked the spirit of late Margaret Kuwornu to hunt Dr. Daniel McKorley, the Ada Traditional Authority and all other persons who allegedly had a hand in the hire out of the lagoon.

BY: Nicholas Tetteh Amedor