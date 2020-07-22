Thirty-seven health units in Cabo Delgado province, northern Mozambique, have been closed in the past three years following the armed attacks there, endangering the lives of thousands during the pandemic of COVID-19, according to a local NGO’s statement on Wednesday.

It is estimated that 250,000 inhabitants were affected in the districts of Mocimboa da Praia, Quissanga, Macomia and Meluco, the most affected by the terrorists’ incursions, reads the statement issued by the Citizen Observatory for Health (OCS) on its website.

OCS said that attacks against civilians and infrastructures have already killed at least 1,000 people in two and a half years in a province declared as a hotspot of COVID-19.

“In a country like Mozambique, with serious problems of access to health, the closure of 37 health facilities aggravates the situation of thousands of inhabitants,” says the statement.

OCS condemned in the statement the attacks while appealing Mozambican government to make more efforts to restore stability in Cabo Delgado. Enditem

