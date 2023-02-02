37 Military Hospital opens new 300-bed quarters for young soldiers

A 300-bed capacity housing facility has been commissioned for young soldiers at the 37 Military Hospital, Accra to lessen the accommodation challenges faced by the Military.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who also is the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), commissioned the facility on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

The project was stalled in 2018 revived under the General Barracks Regeneration Project for the Military, introduced in 2021, and completed through the Hospital’s Internally Generated Funds (IGF) and a grant of five million cedis from the Jospong Group.

The Director-General of the Hospital, Brigadier-General Raymond Ewusi, during a short ceremony to commission the edifice, said it would have a positive impact on the productivity of soldiers working in the hospital.

“Having a good place to lay one’s head is known to have a positive impact on one’s productivity and efficiency. As a result, successive commands of the hospital with the support of the military high command and partners continuously make conscious efforts to help ease the accommodation challenges that we are confronted with,” he said.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, commended the President for introducing the General Barracks Regeneration initiative, which he said also seen the construction of 104 units of two-bedroom flats at Duala Barracks and Six Garrison in Tamale and 1052 units of two-bedroom apartment across all Garrisons.

“I can assure you, Mr President that the troops are highly motivated by these projects and the level of morale in the armed forces is very high… the military high command was touched by the significance of these initiatives and its positive impact on the effective performance of the troops,” he said.

Vice Admiral Amoama, commended the past and present hierarchy of the 37 Military Hospital for ensuring the timely completion of the project and Jospong Group of Companies for helping to finance it.

The Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies, Joseph Siaw Agyepong said,“For the past five years we have had good collaborations with the Ghana Armed forces regarding the training of some of our senior and junior executives…In the course of these interactions, my attention was drawn by the Chief of Defence Staff to the dire need of inadequate accommodation for young soldiers working in the 37 military hospital.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo officially opened and toured, the two-storey edifice, named after the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies, Joseph Siaw Agyepong.

In a related development, a sod cutting ceremony by President Nana Adoo Dankwa Akufo-Addo together with the military high command to commence the construction of 2,000 housing units across all Naval Garrisons; Accra, Tema and Sekondi.

Plans to construct the office of the General Headquarters Personnel and Administration block and perimeter walls across all garrisons to protect lands belonging to the Ghana Armed forces was disclosed.