37 Military Hospital Receives 50 Hospital Beds From GOIL

The GOIL Company Limited as part of its corporate social responsibility has presented 50 hospital beds to the Pediatric ward of the 37 Military Hospital to help it improve health delivery to the public.

The beds valued at GHC250,000.00 were toward assisting the hospital to resolve the issue of bed shortages while giving patients at the Pediatric Unit the best of health care.

Mr Kwame Osei-Prempeh, GOIL Group Chief Executive Officer who presented the beds to the management of the hospital affirmed GOIL’s commitment to augmenting the government’s support to health facilities to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the public.

Mr Osei-Prempeh, who is also GOIL Managing Director said the company would continue to assist health care in the country as part of its corporate social responsibility to help improve operations of health institutions and health care delivery.

He urged the management of the hospital to take good care of the beds and put them to their intended usage.

He appealed to vehicle owners and drivers to continue to patronize GOIL’s petroleum products as doing so meant supporting the company’s efforts to support health institutions to serve the sick better.

Brigadier General Azumah Bugri, Commanding Officer of the 37 Military Hospital, receiving the beds expressed the hospital’s gratitude to GOIL and indicated that the donation would aid in his outfit’s provision of better services to patients.